Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Position in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) by $9.11 Million; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Upped Its Position

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 3,639 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 855,495 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on November, 6. CSOD’s profit will be $15.67 million for 50.32 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -345.45% EPS growth.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talend S A by 323,084 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $90.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 35,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 53,633 shares. Vanguard Group reported 5.15M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 626,637 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 34,618 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Accredited Investors Inc holds 0.05% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 4,500 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 3,248 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0.2% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 1.87 million shares. Walleye Trading holds 0% or 2,558 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 17,704 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated holds 103,680 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Credit Capital Investments Limited Liability has 2.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 37,600 shares. Stellar Cap Management Lc accumulated 4.5% or 128,263 shares. Country Club Trust Na has invested 2.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd has invested 2.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 81,903 shares. Legal General Group Inc Pcl has 27.99 million shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 866,841 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,670 shares. Moreover, Ckw Finance Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com has 16.39M shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Camarda Llc accumulated 2,110 shares or 0.22% of the stock. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Inc Tx has invested 1.65% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Papp L Roy And Assocs owns 42,486 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.67% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.