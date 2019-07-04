Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Holding in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) by $9.11 Million; Barnett & Company Increases Stake in Home Depot (HD)

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 735,158 shares traded or 58.67% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company has 4,557 shares. Accredited Investors reported 4,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 1.14% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 103,680 shares. 22,900 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Spark Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.45% or 178,800 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 4,474 shares. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Hightower Advsr Lc owns 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 3,781 shares. 242,621 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon. Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 8,432 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Nj has 0.8% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 455,272 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 35,423 shares. Art Advsr Ltd holds 6,129 shares. Principal Group Inc has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 9,058 shares in its portfolio.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 35,692 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $170.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 21,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.65 million activity. $104,520 worth of stock was sold by Weiss Adam J. on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $83,582 were sold by BURLINGAME HAROLD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has invested 1.92% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lc owns 102,831 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership has 0.45% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,680 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Diligent Ltd has 0.35% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id reported 2,075 shares stake. Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.47% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Weatherstone Capital Management invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Symphony Asset Lc accumulated 3,973 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Mairs Pwr holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 312,250 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 4.61% or 36,190 shares. Nomura Asset reported 0.68% stake. Lpl Finance Ltd has invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lipe Dalton, a New York-based fund reported 1,065 shares. Ingalls And Snyder accumulated 103,475 shares.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 104,619 shares to 470 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 82,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,177 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

