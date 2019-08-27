Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Raised Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake; RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD JPN ORDINARY SHA (RYKKF) Shorts Increased By 26.04%

RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD JPN ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RYKKF) had an increase of 26.04% in short interest. RYKKF’s SI was 139,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.04% from 110,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1394 days are for RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD JPN ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RYKKF)’s short sellers to cover RYKKF’s short positions. It closed at $162 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 1.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc acquired 16,868 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 929,917 shares with $163.68 million value, up from 913,049 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $125.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $196.99. About 1.13M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -2.47% below currents $196.99 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 29. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21100 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture buys Fairway Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) to Acquire Fairway Technologies – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Partners owns 46,602 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated invested 0.11% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 14,442 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Liability holds 3.4% or 230,081 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Co reported 2,114 shares stake. Smithfield Trust Com reported 5,425 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 574 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited Co reported 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Schulhoff And Inc invested in 1.3% or 13,822 shares. Brookmont Cap Management has 2.3% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 21,199 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 1,592 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation holds 3,137 shares. Franklin Resource holds 4.80M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Allstate Corp reported 56,038 shares.