Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Lowered Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Upped Position

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 735,158 shares traded or 59.31% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 24/05/2018 – CEZ CEZP.PR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 455 FROM CZK 350

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.65 million activity. BURLINGAME HAROLD W sold $83,582 worth of stock or 1,553 shares. 21,000 shares were sold by Miller Adam L, worth $1.10M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 2,558 shares. Moreover, Oberweis Asset has 1.14% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 103,680 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 34,618 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 76,899 shares. Macquarie Group Inc has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Company stated it has 0.06% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Wells Fargo Comm Mn owns 427,342 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prns Limited Company reported 105,600 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 29,144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 10,659 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 104,930 shares. 34,689 were reported by American Intll. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,400 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 9,333 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,209 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $66.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 135,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cornerstone OnDemand: Growing Again? – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cornerstone OnDemand: Can Its Results Move From The Land Time Forgot – Seeking Alpha” on May 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “CSOD Stock Looks Skyward as Its Bull Market Resumes – Profit Confidential” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “‘We’re All In’: JPMorgan Chase Increases Detroit Investment To $200M – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Must-Own Stocks Surging Higher – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank of America or JPMorgan â€” Which Bank Stock Is No. 1? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.