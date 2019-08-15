Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Lowered Holding in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) as Stock Rose; Pier Capital Has Cut First Merchants (FRME) Stake by $1.31 Million

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 36,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 183,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 220,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 157,411 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 299,282 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $41.74 million for 10.58 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12,993 activity. Lehman Gary bought 41 shares worth $1,666.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Management invested in 356,360 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Pier Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.05% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated holds 0% or 199 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 111,442 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 90,835 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 700 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 168,710 shares. The Indiana-based Monarch Cap Mngmt has invested 0.14% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 664,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Optimum Advsrs has 0.03% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 2,253 shares. 729,666 were reported by Boston Ptnrs. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,669 shares. Us Financial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 16,587 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 21,642 shares to 203,999 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 213,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 884,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,152 shares to 625,947 shares, valued at $154.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 85,400 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 211,219 shares. Parametrica Mgmt has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 125,402 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 0.03% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 1.62M shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,962 shares. The California-based Nicholas Inv Prtn Lp has invested 0.48% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Guggenheim Capital Limited has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 2,614 shares. 6,490 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated. invested in 34,689 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 91,895 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 27,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

