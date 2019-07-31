Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Lowered Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position by $9.11 Million; Stock Price Declined; Northstar Asset Management Increased J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position by $888,800

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 243,201 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘; 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company's stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.59. About 7.12 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.22 million activity.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Cornerstone Transforms Traditional Performance Management into Ongoing Conversations – Business Wire" on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "CSOD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq" published on April 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Cornerstone Names Winners of 2019 Client RAVE Awards – Business Wire" on June 05, 2019.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 12,672 shares to 603,931 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 135,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 9,058 shares. Comml Bank Of America De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 12,720 shares. Stifel Financial has 6,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 45,685 shares stake. Weiss Multi stated it has 75,000 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 11,385 shares. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 111,180 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 17,014 shares. 26,048 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Granahan Invest Ma holds 1.18% or 402,871 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.02% or 26,700 shares. Hudson Bay Capital LP reported 432,815 shares. Century Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 165,428 shares. Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership has 213,546 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance" on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "JPMorgan Chase Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha" on December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Polar Llp has 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 726,812 shares. Everence Management has invested 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Lc holds 1.73% or 68,629 shares. 4,400 were accumulated by Taylor Asset Management. Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 2,386 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 21,001 shares. Northeast Investment reported 211,967 shares. Tctc Limited Liability holds 358,122 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss, Texas-based fund reported 11.54M shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Communications owns 68,137 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,249 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 2.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Co reported 39,054 shares. White Pine Limited Company reported 11,705 shares stake. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,323 shares.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares to 57,949 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,341 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).