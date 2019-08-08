Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Lifted Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Position by $1.18 Million; Visa (V) Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Cut Its Stake by $28.86 Million

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 30,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.16 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 6.79 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 184,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 506,702 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.14M, down from 691,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $175.32. About 7.85M shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0.05% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research stated it has 1.27 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jackson Square Ltd Liability Corp has 2.32% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc owns 233,963 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 230,373 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 267,542 shares stake. Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Advsrs Lp accumulated 2.72 million shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 574,221 shares. General Invsts Inc invested in 0.8% or 203,652 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 2.77M shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.15% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mackenzie holds 169,812 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 3.62 million shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XNTK, SQ, AMAT, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials Earnings: AMAT Stock Soars on Strong Sales, Guidance – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,204.14 up 57.65 points – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 35,142 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested 1.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested in 52,162 shares. Founders Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,387 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com holds 225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Regentatlantic Limited Liability owns 11,679 shares. 24,707 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Company. Advisory Alpha stated it has 1,270 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar has 0.52% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,323 shares. Warren Averett Asset Llc owns 2,402 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Ltd Com holds 0.78% or 31,805 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.53% or 416,863 shares. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 8,677 shares to 568,472 shares, valued at $74.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 33,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.37B for 30.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: A Dividend Growth Monster For The Next 25 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.