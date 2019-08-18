Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Position in National Instrs (NATI) by $928,092; Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 21,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.71M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 348,220 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $88,565 activity.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.01% or 5,415 shares. 463,810 were reported by Mcdaniel Terry & Com. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Natixis has invested 0.04% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 846,246 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 0.4% or 628,283 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). World Asset invested in 6,145 shares. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.1% or 36,400 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). 12.37M are held by Blackrock. Arizona State Retirement System holds 80,713 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc owns 10,649 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 14,519 shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,538 shares to 22,738 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 17,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,737 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).