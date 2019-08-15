Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Open Text (OTEX) Stake; Corda Investment Management Has Lifted By $803,240 Its Cna Finl (CNA) Position

Corda Investment Management Llc increased Cna Finl Corp (CNA) stake by 6.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corda Investment Management Llc acquired 18,680 shares as Cna Finl Corp (CNA)’s stock rose 4.93%. The Corda Investment Management Llc holds 328,246 shares with $14.23 million value, up from 309,566 last quarter. Cna Finl Corp now has $12.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 343,543 shares traded or 94.10% up from the average. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has risen 7.31% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN TO ANNOUNCE MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO CHINA’S POLICY: CNA; 25/04/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK EXTENDS BINDING BIDS DEADLINE TO MID MAY: CNA; 08/05/2018 – CNA: Centrica plc: Directorate change; 10/04/2018 – CNA: Kortfelt Recently Served as Chief Procurement Officer With Nasdaq; 18/05/2018 – CNA Hardy Appoints Delphine Leroy As French Country Manager; 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Uber’s head of freight Lior Ron to leave; 26/04/2018 – CNA Announces Retirement Of D. Craig Mense, Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer, And The Upcoming Appointment Of James Anderson To The Role; 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Mideast Uber rival Careem in early talks to raise new funds; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $405M; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.03

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 1.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc acquired 76,389 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)'s stock rose 10.90%. The Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 4.25 million shares with $163.41 million value, up from 4.18M last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $10.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 471,410 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold CNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 268.58 million shares or 0.31% less from 269.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile invested in 1,770 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 44,685 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). 80,640 are owned by Glenmede Na. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 51,200 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru holds 0.01% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) or 128,050 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) for 16,685 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.03% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.06% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) or 10,600 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0.02% invested in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 210,861 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 212,880 shares.

More notable recent CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is CNA Financial Corporation's (NYSE:CNA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does CNA Financial Corporation's (NYSE:CNA) Past Performance Indicate A Weaker Future? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "CNA Financial Corp (CNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 05, 2019.

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) stake by 2,771 shares to 186,652 valued at $30.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Welltower Inc stake by 6,009 shares and now owns 491,226 shares. Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.