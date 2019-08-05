Praesidium Investment Management Company Decreased Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holding as Stock Rose; Calamos Wealth Management Cut Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $5.64 Million as Market Value Declined

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 40,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 33,388 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, down from 73,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 620,065 shares traded or 22.04% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cornerstone Names Winners of 2019 Client RAVE Awards – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cornerstone Joins Forces with Sandler Training to Launch Exclusive Sales Training Content Subscription – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Billion Dollar Unicorns: Cornerstone OnDemand Faces Intense Competition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Com holds 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 5,101 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Invesco Ltd accumulated 467,221 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 1,913 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.03% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 34,618 shares. 24,300 were reported by Strs Ohio. 41,825 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. Secor Advsr Lp stated it has 0.93% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Texas-based Stephens Investment Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.25% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.01% or 15,224 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 21,093 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $51.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 135,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 395,000 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 48,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,008 shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).