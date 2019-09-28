PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Downgraded By BidaskScore; Unum Group (UNM) Sellers Increased By 3.95% Their Shorts

In a a research report sent to investors and clients on 28 September, research professionals at BidaskScore’s research division downgraded PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)‘s stock rating to a “Buy”.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had an increase of 3.95% in short interest. UNM’s SI was 6.92 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.95% from 6.65 million shares previously. With 1.93M avg volume, 4 days are for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s short sellers to cover UNM’s short positions. The SI to Unum Group’s float is 3.23%. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 984,309 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group completes junior subordinated notes offering; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%

More notable recent PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Raleigh company’s largest investor to sell all of its shares â€” $600M-plus – Triangle Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raleigh company seeks leading edge in data analytics with new system – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Analysts await PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 15.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.03 per share. PRAH’s profit will be $74.73M for 20.67 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by PRA Health Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.19% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PRA Health Sciences has $11800 highest and $11800 lowest target. $118’s average target is 19.92% above currents $98.4 stock price. PRA Health Sciences had 5 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) on Friday, September 13 to “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11800 target in Wednesday, September 4 report.

The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 668,025 shares traded or 17.87% up from the average. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) has declined 2.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAH News: 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.00 TO $4.15, EST. $4.12; 14/03/2018 – PRA Health Sciences Receives CRO Leadership Award; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC PRAH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.91 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – PRA Health Sciences Backs 2018 EPS $2.80-EPS $2.95; 25/04/2018 – PRA Health Sciences Backs 2018 Rev $2.84B-$2.95B; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC PRAH.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.15; 19/04/2018 – DJ PRA Health Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAH); 26/04/2018 – PRA Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PRA Health Sciences 1Q EPS 59c; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.18 billion. The firm offers integrated services, such as data management, statistical analysis, clinical trial management, and regulatory and drug development consulting. It has a 41.33 P/E ratio. It also provides product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold Unum Group shares while 126 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 192.57 million shares or 2.71% more from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Highstreet Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,890 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Lc reported 0.05% stake. 172 were reported by Sun Life Fincl Incorporated. Allstate Corporation invested in 54,291 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Boston Ptnrs holds 0% or 1,619 shares in its portfolio. United Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 19,589 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 71,156 are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Montecito Retail Bank Trust stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). First Manhattan Company holds 1,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Savings Bank stated it has 17,493 shares.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance services and products primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $6.18 billion. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block divisions. It has a 12.12 P/E ratio. The firm offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Among 3 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Unum Group has $4000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $29.33’s average target is -0.91% below currents $29.6 stock price. Unum Group had 5 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 20.