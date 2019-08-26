PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences Inc. 99 2.14 N/A 2.33 42.92 Syneos Health Inc. 48 1.13 N/A 0.15 342.89

Table 1 demonstrates PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Syneos Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Syneos Health Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PRA Health Sciences Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. PRA Health Sciences Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Syneos Health Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8% Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

PRA Health Sciences Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.11. Competitively, Syneos Health Inc.’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PRA Health Sciences Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Syneos Health Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Syneos Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Syneos Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syneos Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 27.92% at a $122 consensus price target. On the other hand, Syneos Health Inc.’s potential upside is 21.39% and its consensus price target is $60.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PRA Health Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Syneos Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Syneos Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Health Sciences Inc. -1.9% 1.37% 4.9% -4.69% -2.74% 8.65% Syneos Health Inc. 1.79% -0.72% 11.04% 0.24% 5.34% 29.83%

For the past year PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Syneos Health Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats Syneos Health Inc.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.