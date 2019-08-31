PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

We will be comparing the differences between PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences Inc. 99 2.20 N/A 2.33 42.92 Natera Inc. 23 8.31 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Natera Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Natera Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8% Natera Inc. 0.00% -721.9% -51.7%

Risk & Volatility

PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Natera Inc.’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

PRA Health Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Natera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Natera Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Natera Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Natera Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Natera Inc. has an average target price of $30.5, with potential downside of -7.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares and 88.8% of Natera Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Natera Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Health Sciences Inc. -1.9% 1.37% 4.9% -4.69% -2.74% 8.65% Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56%

For the past year PRA Health Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Natera Inc.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats Natera Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.