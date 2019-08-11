PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Since PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences Inc. 100 2.19 N/A 2.33 42.92 Enzo Biochem Inc. 3 2.05 N/A 0.06 61.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Enzo Biochem Inc. Enzo Biochem Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PRA Health Sciences Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PRA Health Sciences Inc. is presently more affordable than Enzo Biochem Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8% Enzo Biochem Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

PRA Health Sciences Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enzo Biochem Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enzo Biochem Inc. are 5.6 and 5.1 respectively. Enzo Biochem Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Enzo Biochem Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enzo Biochem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of PRA Health Sciences Inc. is $122, with potential upside of 24.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.2% of Enzo Biochem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Enzo Biochem Inc. has 7.45% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Health Sciences Inc. -1.9% 1.37% 4.9% -4.69% -2.74% 8.65% Enzo Biochem Inc. -0.76% 9.83% 9.22% 5.11% -9.49% 40.65%

For the past year PRA Health Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Enzo Biochem Inc.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Enzo Biochem Inc.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing Â‘STATÂ’ or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.