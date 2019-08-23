PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Both PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences Inc. 100 2.19 N/A 2.33 42.92 Bionano Genomics Inc. 3 1.74 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8% Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 345.7% -87.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PRA Health Sciences Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Bionano Genomics Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Bionano Genomics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bionano Genomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 24.85% at a $122 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.3% of Bionano Genomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.2% of Bionano Genomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Health Sciences Inc. -1.9% 1.37% 4.9% -4.69% -2.74% 8.65% Bionano Genomics Inc. -6.79% 6.53% -36.65% -40.64% 0% -50.19%

For the past year PRA Health Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Bionano Genomics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Bionano Genomics Inc.