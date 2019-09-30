PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH) EPS Estimated At $1.19; Kazia Therapeutics Limited – American Depositary S (KZIA) Shorts Up By 66.67%

Analysts expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to report $1.19 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 15.53% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. PRAH’s profit would be $74.73M giving it 21.01 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $1.08 EPS previously, PRA Health Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see 10.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $99.99. About 190,989 shares traded. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) has declined 2.74% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PRA Health Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAH); 09/03/2018 – PRA Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Symphony Health’s New Enhanced Views Program Expands Evidence-Driven Insights; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC – BADDOUR WILL REMAIN AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC PRAH.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $2.80 TO $2.95; 25/04/2018 – PRA Health Sciences Backs 2018 EPS $2.80-EPS $2.95; 14/03/2018 – PRA Health Sciences Receives CRO Leadership Award

Kazia Therapeutics Limited – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:KZIA) had an increase of 66.67% in short interest. KZIA’s SI was 2,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 66.67% from 1,200 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Kazia Therapeutics Limited – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s short sellers to cover KZIA’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 1,323 shares traded. Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) has declined 42.41% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. The company has market cap of $23.64 million. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types.

More notable recent Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 6-K KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD For: Sep 30 – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kazia Enters Clinical Collaboration for Metastatic Brain Cancer with Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology – PRNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kazia to test GDC-0084 with Radiotherapy in Phase I Clinical Trial at Leading US Cancer Center – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New positive data from phase IIa trial in brain cancer patients – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kazia Presents Positive Cantrixil Phase I Data at AACR Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

More notable recent PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Raleigh company’s largest investor to sell all of its shares â€” $600M-plus – Triangle Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raleigh company seeks leading edge in data analytics with new system – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.