PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH) EPS Estimated At $1.19; Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to report $1.19 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 15.53% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. PRAH’s profit would be $74.73M giving it 20.23 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $1.08 EPS previously, PRA Health Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see 10.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.94% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $96.31. About 109,265 shares traded. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) has declined 2.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAH News: 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC PRAH.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.15; 25/04/2018 – PRA Health Sciences 1Q Net $39.2M; 25/04/2018 – PRA Health Sciences 1Q EPS 59c; 03/04/2018 – Symphony Health’s New Enhanced Views Program Expands Evidence-Driven Insights; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year; 25/04/2018 – PRA Health Sciences Backs 2018 Rev $2.84B-$2.95B; 25/04/2018 – PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC – MICHAEL J. BONELLO HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – PRA Health Sciences Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer and Promotion of Michael Bonello to CFO; 25/04/2018 – PRA Health Sciences 1Q Adj EPS 85c

Among 5 analysts covering Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Hochschild Mining PLC has GBX 260 highest and GBX 150 lowest target. GBX 222’s average target is 9.04% above currents GBX 203.6 stock price. Hochschild Mining PLC had 17 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10 with “Neutral”. The stock of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) earned “Sell” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, July 30. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 205 target in Friday, September 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Thursday, July 4 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 26 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HOC in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) rating on Friday, July 5. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 170 target. See Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 New Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 175.00 New Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 230.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Upgrade

23/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 260.00 Initiates Starts

15/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 175.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 165.00 New Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell New Target: GBX 165.00 Initiates Starts

05/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 150.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.05 billion. The firm offers integrated services, such as data management, statistical analysis, clinical trial management, and regulatory and drug development consulting. It has a 40.45 P/E ratio. It also provides product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Among 2 analysts covering PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PRA Health Sciences has $11800 highest and $11800 lowest target. $118’s average target is 22.52% above currents $96.31 stock price. PRA Health Sciences had 6 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of PRAH in report on Friday, September 13 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital.

