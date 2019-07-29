PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) and Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences Inc. 100 2.32 N/A 2.33 37.96 Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 17.84 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8% Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -67.5% -61.2%

Volatility and Risk

PRA Health Sciences Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PRA Health Sciences Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Organovo Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Organovo Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Organovo Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$122 is PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 19.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Organovo Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 40.2% respectively. About 0.11% of PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Organovo Holdings Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Health Sciences Inc. -2.82% -12.55% -20.19% -16.97% 6.34% -3.9% Organovo Holdings Inc. -5.01% -2.46% -9.85% -14.6% -37.19% 1.72%

For the past year PRA Health Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Organovo Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Organovo Holdings Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.