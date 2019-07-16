PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Comparing side by side

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences Inc. 100 2.24 N/A 2.33 37.96 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 154 1.53 N/A 9.09 18.19

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PRA Health Sciences Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.6% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

PRA Health Sciences Inc. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PRA Health Sciences Inc. and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 6 2.75

PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 23.44% at a $122 average price target. On the other hand, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s potential upside is 2.98% and its average price target is $180. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that PRA Health Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.3% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are owned by institutional investors. 0.11% are PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Health Sciences Inc. -2.82% -12.55% -20.19% -16.97% 6.34% -3.9% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 1.14% 3.95% 12.34% -2.82% -6.65% 30.86%

For the past year PRA Health Sciences Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance while Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has 30.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats on 7 of the 12 factors PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.