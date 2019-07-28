Pra Group (PRAA) Stock Value Declined While Citigroup Has Lowered Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lowered Its Position by $310,460

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 96.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 107,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,422 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 110,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 211,942 shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 09/05/2018 – PRA 1Q EPS INCL. SALE GAIN 47C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE ALLEGING THAT MR STALEY’S ACTIONS IN RELATION TO THIS MATTER REPRESENTED A BREACH OF INDIVIDUAL CONDUCT RULE; 09/05/2018 – PRA GROUP 1Q REV. $223.2M, EST. $208.5M; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 15/05/2018 – RBS – IF SCHEME IS APPROVED AT HEARING, EXPECTED EFFECTIVE DATE TO BE AUG 13 OR LATER DATE WHICH NATWEST BANK, NATWEST MARKETS MAY AGREE WITH PRA, FCA; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q EPS 47c; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 1,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Inc holds 9,357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). State Street reported 1.31M shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 3,221 shares. Riverbridge Limited Liability Co owns 1.45 million shares. Taylor Frigon Ltd Com holds 0.85% or 40,820 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 745 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Huntington Bancorp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Amer Intl Group has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 600 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 4,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 483,293 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $16.79M for 20.37 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 695,037 shares to 799,263 shares, valued at $38.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 165,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

