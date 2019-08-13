Pra Group (PRAA) Stake Maintained by Boston Partners; Polen Capital Management Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Raised as Share Price Declined

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 137,292 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, up from 108,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $165.43. About 9.93 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission

Boston Partners increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 23,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 749,924 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.11 million, up from 726,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 62,691 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 09/05/2018 – PRA GROUP 1Q REV. $223.2M, EST. $208.5M; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA Announces Special Requirements Over Whistleblowing Systems, Controls at Barclays; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 08/03/2018 – PRA Group Opens New Call Center in Burlington, NC; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 26/04/2018 – PRA warns insurers over lending standards of equity release mortgages; 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower; 15/05/2018 – RBS – IF SCHEME IS APPROVED AT HEARING, EXPECTED EFFECTIVE DATE TO BE AUG 13 OR LATER DATE WHICH NATWEST BANK, NATWEST MARKETS MAY AGREE WITH PRA, FCA

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.28M shares to 6.10 million shares, valued at $973.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adesto Technologies Corp by 457,820 shares to 196,580 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 246,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49M shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).