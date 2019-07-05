Pra Group (PRAA) Shares Declined While Turtle Creek Asset Management Upped Stake; Aon Plc (AON) Stock Price Rose While Permian Investment Partners LP Raised Position

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62M, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $197.51. About 241,342 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29M, up from 3.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 54,670 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2M; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE NOT ALLEGING THAT STALEY ACTED WITH A LACK OF INTEGRITY; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Won’t Take Enforcement Action Against Barclays Bank PLC; 09/05/2018 – PRA 1Q EPS INCL. SALE GAIN 47C, EST. 37C; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 09/04/2018 – PRA PUBLISHES 2018-2019 BUSINESS PLAN; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS BANK , BARCLAYS BANK UK AGREED TO BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA, PRA ON SOME ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 90,849 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $98.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swift Transportation by 440,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).