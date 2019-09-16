Pra Group (PRAA) Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $385,000 as Stock Value Rose; Wade G W & Has Upped Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $10.45 Million

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 13,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 479,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.49 million, up from 465,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 304,575 shares traded or 33.61% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE NOT ALLEGING THAT STALEY ACTED WITH A LACK OF INTEGRITY; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – FCA,PRA PROPOSED THAT BARCLAYS BANK PLC, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC WILL BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA,PRA ON CERTAIN ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE CONCLUDED THAT THEY WILL NOT TAKE ENFORCEMENT ACTION IN RESPECT OF THIS MATTER; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2M; 24/04/2018 – PRA Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 31 Days; 26/04/2018 – PRA warns insurers over lending standards of equity release mortgages; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 08/03/2018 PRA Group Trading Activity Surges to Almost 14 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 423.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 243,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 300,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02 million, up from 57,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 12.44M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 49,317 shares. Schroder Gp stated it has 0.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 301,089 were reported by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corp. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 0.05% or 2,102 shares. Archon Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.71% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 926,454 shares. Smith Salley And Associates accumulated 103,106 shares. Boston Inc reported 20,172 shares. King Luther Management reported 0.92% stake. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 1.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pittenger Anderson owns 92,010 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Hamel Associate Inc accumulated 23,645 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,736 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corp reported 5,002 shares. King Wealth reported 14,296 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 14,045 shares to 303,235 shares, valued at $25.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,139 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold PRAA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 49.83 million shares or 0.08% less from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Synovus Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.95% or 47,754 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Inc invested in 503,698 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 3,346 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 97 shares. Massachusetts-based Frontier Mgmt Llc has invested 0.06% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,884 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) or 579,783 shares. State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 112,118 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 9,981 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 22,251 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Com owns 107,225 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Castleark Limited Com has 0.03% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 29,470 shares.

