Pra Group (PRAA) Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Upped Its Stake by $755,014 as Valuation Declined; American Trust Investment Advisors Lifted Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $314,226 as Stock Value Declined

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 29,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 729,899 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.57 million, up from 700,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 99,762 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA PRA ALLEGING STALEY LACKS FITNESS AND PROPRIETY TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Aviva Has Received Regulatory Approval for Buy-Back From the PRA; 09/05/2018 – PRA 1Q EPS INCL. SALE GAIN 47C, EST. 37C; 09/05/2018 – PRA GROUP 1Q REV. $223.2M, EST. $208.5M; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRA Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAA); 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 08/03/2018 – PRA Group Opens New Call Center in Burlington, NC

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.06M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,935 shares to 8,095 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,339 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.