Pra Group (PRAA) Market Valuation Rose While Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $3.13 Million; Telus Co L (TU) Shareholder Hexavest Has Cut Its Position by $3.59 Million as Stock Price Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29 million, up from 3.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 19,328 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 08/03/2018 PRA Group Trading Activity Surges to Almost 14 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – RBS – IF SCHEME IS APPROVED AT HEARING, EXPECTED EFFECTIVE DATE TO BE AUG 13 OR LATER DATE WHICH NATWEST BANK, NATWEST MARKETS MAY AGREE WITH PRA, FCA; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE ALLEGING THAT MR STALEY’S ACTIONS IN RELATION TO THIS MATTER REPRESENTED A BREACH OF INDIVIDUAL CONDUCT RULE; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA PRA ALLEGING STALEY LACKS FITNESS AND PROPRIETY TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Won’t Take Enforcement Action Against Barclays Bank PLC; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Aren’t Alleging That CEO Staley Acted With Lack of Integrity; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp Co L (TU) by 43.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 97,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The hedge fund held 127,333 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 224,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp Co L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 37,384 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Util (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,919 shares to 99,458 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co Ce (NYSE:DIS) by 419,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 781,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Santos Limited Tive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0.01% or 749,546 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 13,421 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 8,737 shares. 69,886 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). 3,422 were accumulated by Citigroup. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has 27,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tradewinds reported 212 shares stake. Parkside Financial Bank & invested in 0.02% or 2,305 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 90,052 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd holds 122,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 20,410 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability owns 17,007 shares.