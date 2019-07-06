Pra Group (PRAA) Holding Has Lifted by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc; Swarthmore Group Trimmed O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stake by $10.19 Million

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 92.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 26,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $854,000, down from 28,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $386.04. About 283,376 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29 million, up from 3.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 113,640 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS BANK , BARCLAYS BANK UK AGREED TO BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA, PRA ON SOME ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 08/03/2018 PRA Group Trading Activity Surges to Almost 14 Times Average; 11/05/2018 – Barclays: No Findings by FCA, PRA That Mr Staley Acted With a Lack of Integrity; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Breached Standard of Care for CEO; 09/05/2018 – PRA GROUP 1Q REV. $223.2M, EST. $208.5M; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE ALLEGING THAT MR STALEY’S ACTIONS IN RELATION TO THIS MATTER REPRESENTED A BREACH OF INDIVIDUAL CONDUCT RULE; 28/03/2018 – PRA eases Brexit subsidiary requirement for EEA carriers

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12 million for 20.58 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider OREILLY DAVID E sold $14.88M. $1.36 million worth of stock was sold by SHAW JEFF M on Tuesday, February 12. $18.72M worth of stock was sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm National Bank holds 22,043 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial owns 3,091 shares. 6,850 are held by Allstate Corp. Campbell Co Adviser Limited Liability Com invested 0.15% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Ajo LP reported 22,429 shares. The Texas-based E&G Advsrs Lp has invested 0.17% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). First Personal Financial Svcs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Fil reported 20 shares. 5,775 were reported by Weik Capital Management. Franklin Resources reported 137,177 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 1,220 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.91% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). The California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 102,113 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 1.09M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mgmt holds 649,904 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Frontier Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Renaissance Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 54,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco holds 0% or 159,719 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Inc holds 860,271 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 4.73 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Llc reported 142,338 shares. Torray Ltd Liability invested in 24,994 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 486,525 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 8,711 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 18,360 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0.01% stake.