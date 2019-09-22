PRA Group Inc. (PRAA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

Both PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 29 1.66 N/A 1.30 23.98 Hill International Inc. 3 0.39 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PRA Group Inc. and Hill International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PRA Group Inc. and Hill International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1%

Risk & Volatility

PRA Group Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hill International Inc. has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

PRA Group Inc. and Hill International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$32 is PRA Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -9.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PRA Group Inc. and Hill International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 62.1%. 2.4% are PRA Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Hill International Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74% Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27%

For the past year PRA Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hill International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PRA Group Inc. beats Hill International Inc.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.