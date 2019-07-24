PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) Reaches $30.51 After 3.00% Up Move; Farr Miller & Washington Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 0.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 3,663 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 406,363 shares with $42.28 million value, down from 410,026 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $282.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $112.45. About 5.86M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS

The stock of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.56% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 186,696 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q EPS 47c; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA Announces Special Requirements Over Whistleblowing Systems, Controls at Barclays; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Won’t Take Enforcement Action Against Barclays Bank PLC; 15/05/2018 – RBS – IF SCHEME IS APPROVED AT HEARING, EXPECTED EFFECTIVE DATE TO BE AUG 13 OR LATER DATE WHICH NATWEST BANK, NATWEST MARKETS MAY AGREE WITH PRA, FCA; 09/05/2018 – PRA GROUP 1Q REV. $223.2M, EST. $208.5M; 01/05/2018 – Aviva Has Received Regulatory Approval for Buy-Back From the PRA; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 26/04/2018 – PRA warns insurers over lending standards of equity release mortgages; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2MThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.39 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $31.43 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PRAA worth $41.55 million more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,337 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn Company has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 18,978 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2.16 million are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Hudock Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 24,009 shares. Kwmg Lc owns 4,760 shares. Stellar Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Exchange has invested 1.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Maryland Cap has 0.75% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 58,328 shares. Jones Lllp holds 89,030 shares. Canandaigua National Bank Trust has invested 2.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.44% or 208,351 shares. Agf Invests Inc owns 197,729 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings owns 10.17M shares. 2.68 million were accumulated by Jensen Invest.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.52 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Alphabet Inc Class A stake by 363 shares to 35,447 valued at $41.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 42,203 shares and now owns 293,100 shares. Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 8. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $91 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M. 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble gains after Goldman Sachs lift – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $16.80M for 20.61 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PRAA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why PRA Group Lost 16.7% in March – Nasdaq” on April 07, 2019. More interesting news about PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PRA Group (PRAA) Up 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. It has a 23.29 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners.