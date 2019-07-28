PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) EPS Estimated At $0.37; Frontfour Capital Group Has Lowered Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding By $3.87 Million

Analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 13.95% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. PRAA’s profit would be $16.79 million giving it 20.37 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, PRA Group, Inc.’s analysts see 8.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 211,942 shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE CONCLUDED THAT THEY WILL NOT TAKE ENFORCEMENT ACTION IN RESPECT OF THIS MATTER; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Breached Standard of Care for CEO; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Aren’t Alleging That CEO Staley Acted With Lack of Integrity; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS BANK , BARCLAYS BANK UK AGREED TO BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA, PRA ON SOME ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 24/04/2018 – PRA Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 31 Days; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Aren’t Alleging CEO Staley Lacks Fitness as CEO; 09/05/2018 – PRA 1Q EPS INCL. SALE GAIN 47C, EST. 37C

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. It has a 23.02 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 7.29% or $0.07 from last year's $0.96 per share. BERY's profit will be $135.56 million for 13.22 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.62% EPS growth.