PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) Contrasting side by side

Since PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 29 1.66 N/A 1.30 23.98 Spherix Incorporated 3 171.54 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PRA Group Inc. and Spherix Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 21.7% 19.4%

Volatility and Risk

PRA Group Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Spherix Incorporated’s 88.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.12 beta.

Analyst Ratings

PRA Group Inc. and Spherix Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Spherix Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

PRA Group Inc. has a -9.14% downside potential and an average price target of $32.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of PRA Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Spherix Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% are PRA Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.44% of Spherix Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74% Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42%

For the past year PRA Group Inc. has 27.74% stronger performance while Spherix Incorporated has -10.42% weaker performance.

Summary

PRA Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Spherix Incorporated.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.