PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Comparison side by side

PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 29 1.66 N/A 1.30 23.98 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 52 3.94 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PRA Group Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.64 shows that PRA Group Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PRA Group Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The downside potential is -8.68% for PRA Group Inc. with average target price of $32. Competitively ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $60, with potential upside of 7.87%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than PRA Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held 2.4% of PRA Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88%

For the past year PRA Group Inc. has weaker performance than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. beats PRA Group Inc.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.