PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PRA Group Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand PRA Group Inc. has 2.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have PRA Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.40% 1.60% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares PRA Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. N/A 29 23.98 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

PRA Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for PRA Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.06 2.64

PRA Group Inc. presently has an average price target of $32, suggesting a potential downside of -6.27%. As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 82.94%. Given PRA Group Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PRA Group Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PRA Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year PRA Group Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

PRA Group Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.64. Competitively, PRA Group Inc.’s competitors are 15.29% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

PRA Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PRA Group Inc.’s competitors beat PRA Group Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.