PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Comparison side by side

Since PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 29 1.66 N/A 1.30 23.98 International Money Express Inc. 13 1.85 N/A -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates PRA Group Inc. and International Money Express Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PRA Group Inc. and International Money Express Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PRA Group Inc. and International Money Express Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PRA Group Inc. has a -8.68% downside potential and a consensus price target of $32.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PRA Group Inc. and International Money Express Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33.1%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of PRA Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 65% of International Money Express Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year PRA Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

PRA Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors International Money Express Inc.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.