PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Comparison side by side

Both PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 29 1.60 N/A 1.30 23.98 InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.20 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PRA Group Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PRA Group Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.64 beta means PRA Group Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. InnerWorkings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.43 beta which makes it 43.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PRA Group Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 InnerWorkings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of PRA Group Inc. is $32, with potential downside of -5.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of PRA Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.8% of InnerWorkings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PRA Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of InnerWorkings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74% InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14%

For the past year PRA Group Inc. has 27.74% stronger performance while InnerWorkings Inc. has -2.14% weaker performance.

Summary

PRA Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors InnerWorkings Inc.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.