PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Contrasting side by side

Both PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 28 1.39 N/A 1.43 20.14 Hill International Inc. 3 0.34 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PRA Group Inc. and Hill International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 3.8% Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.79 shows that PRA Group Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hill International Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.09 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of PRA Group Inc. shares and 60.6% of Hill International Inc. shares. About 1.9% of PRA Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Hill International Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 3.42% 6.88% -8.12% 1.95% -24.96% 17.93% Hill International Inc. -3.43% -18.48% -30.56% -27.88% -59.46% -26.95%

For the past year PRA Group Inc. has 17.93% stronger performance while Hill International Inc. has -26.95% weaker performance.

Summary

PRA Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Hill International Inc.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.