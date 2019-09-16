PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Comparison side by side

Both PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 29 1.65 N/A 1.30 23.98 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.20 9.64

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PRA Group Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc. ARC Document Solutions Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PRA Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PRA Group Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Document Solutions Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

PRA Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.64 beta. From a competition point of view, ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a 1.87 beta which is 87.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown PRA Group Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PRA Group Inc. has a -8.41% downside potential and an average price target of $32.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of PRA Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.7% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of PRA Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8%

For the past year PRA Group Inc. had bullish trend while ARC Document Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PRA Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors ARC Document Solutions Inc.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.