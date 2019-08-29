PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Comparing side by side

As Specialty Chemicals companies, PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group Holdings Inc. 16 1.22 N/A 0.41 38.12 The Sherwin-Williams Company 458 2.73 N/A 11.57 44.34

In table 1 we can see PQ Group Holdings Inc. and The Sherwin-Williams Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Sherwin-Williams Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PQ Group Holdings Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.4% The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.7% 5.5%

Liquidity

PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Sherwin-Williams Company are 1 and 0.6 respectively. PQ Group Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Ratings

PQ Group Holdings Inc. and The Sherwin-Williams Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 6 7 2.54

On the other hand, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s potential downside is -4.92% and its average target price is $498.85.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71% of PQ Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of The Sherwin-Williams Company are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of The Sherwin-Williams Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PQ Group Holdings Inc. -2.74% -4.41% 0.32% 4.14% -11.92% 5.27% The Sherwin-Williams Company 2.38% 11.22% 14.65% 26.6% 16.53% 30.39%

For the past year PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams Company beats PQ Group Holdings Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.