PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) and Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) and Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group Holdings Inc. 16 1.19 N/A 0.41 38.12 Sensient Technologies Corporation 69 1.96 N/A 3.23 21.10

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PQ Group Holdings Inc. and Sensient Technologies Corporation. Sensient Technologies Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PQ Group Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than Sensient Technologies Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.4% Sensient Technologies Corporation 0.00% 18.5% 8.6%

Liquidity

PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sensient Technologies Corporation are 4.2 and 1.8 respectively. Sensient Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71% of PQ Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.6% of Sensient Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Sensient Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PQ Group Holdings Inc. -2.74% -4.41% 0.32% 4.14% -11.92% 5.27% Sensient Technologies Corporation -2.97% -6.99% -3.3% 9.21% -1.1% 22.06%

For the past year PQ Group Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Sensient Technologies Corporation

Summary

Sensient Technologies Corporation beats PQ Group Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach. This segment sells its products to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. The Color Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients comprising colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. This segment sells its products under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.