PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) and RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) and RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group Holdings Inc. 15 1.36 38.05M 0.41 38.12 RPM International Inc. 68 1.19 127.82M 1.93 35.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PQ Group Holdings Inc. and RPM International Inc. RPM International Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than PQ Group Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than RPM International Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PQ Group Holdings Inc. and RPM International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group Holdings Inc. 251,487,111.70% 3.7% 1.4% RPM International Inc. 188,943,089.43% 17.7% 5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PQ Group Holdings Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival RPM International Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RPM International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PQ Group Holdings Inc. and RPM International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively RPM International Inc. has an average price target of $68.5, with potential upside of 1.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71% of PQ Group Holdings Inc. shares and 78.6% of RPM International Inc. shares. 1.1% are PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, RPM International Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PQ Group Holdings Inc. -2.74% -4.41% 0.32% 4.14% -11.92% 5.27% RPM International Inc. 1.92% 10.44% 14.48% 20.69% 6.97% 15.4%

For the past year PQ Group Holdings Inc. was less bullish than RPM International Inc.

Summary

RPM International Inc. beats PQ Group Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 14 factors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.