PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Comparing side by side

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group Holdings Inc. 16 1.20 N/A 0.41 38.12 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 22 0.63 N/A 1.86 10.49

Table 1 demonstrates PQ Group Holdings Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than PQ Group Holdings Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PQ Group Holdings Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.4% Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PQ Group Holdings Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 86.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PQ Group Holdings Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71% and 96.1%. PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 11.56% are Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PQ Group Holdings Inc. -2.74% -4.41% 0.32% 4.14% -11.92% 5.27% Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -2.89% -8.42% -1.62% -29.47% -39.78% -22.94%

For the past year PQ Group Holdings Inc. has 5.27% stronger performance while Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has -22.94% weaker performance.

Summary

PQ Group Holdings Inc. beats Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. on 7 of the 11 factors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.