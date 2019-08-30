PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) Comparison side by side

As Specialty Chemicals companies, PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group Holdings Inc. 16 1.22 N/A 0.41 38.12 Balchem Corporation 94 4.39 N/A 2.37 43.27

Demonstrates PQ Group Holdings Inc. and Balchem Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Balchem Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than PQ Group Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Balchem Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PQ Group Holdings Inc. and Balchem Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.4% Balchem Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 7.9%

Liquidity

PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Balchem Corporation are 3.5 and 2.4 respectively. Balchem Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for PQ Group Holdings Inc. and Balchem Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Balchem Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Balchem Corporation is $100.5, which is potential 13.19% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PQ Group Holdings Inc. and Balchem Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71% and 88.8% respectively. 1.1% are PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Balchem Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PQ Group Holdings Inc. -2.74% -4.41% 0.32% 4.14% -11.92% 5.27% Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31%

For the past year PQ Group Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Balchem Corporation.

Summary

Balchem Corporation beats PQ Group Holdings Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.