PPL (PPL) to pay $0.41 on Oct 1, 2019; B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (BOSC) Shorts Down By 1.71%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BOSC) had a decrease of 1.71% in short interest. BOSC’s SI was 86,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.71% from 87,500 shares previously. With 71,100 avg volume, 1 days are for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s short sellers to cover BOSC’s short positions. The SI to B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.12%. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.084 during the last trading session, reaching $2.906. About 66,448 shares traded or 75.77% up from the average. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) has risen 15.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:PPL) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. PPL Corp’s current price of $29.45 translates into 1.40% yield. PPL Corp’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 3.76M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification , mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.38 million. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $21.27 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 12.05 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

