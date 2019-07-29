Ppl (PPL) Stock Value Declined While Moors & Cabot Has Lowered Position; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Cut Its Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) Position as Stock Declined

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 3.68 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) by 39.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 139,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,102 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, down from 349,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 46,324 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 4.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 85,811 shares to 108,140 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 13,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18M for 13.42 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 14,165 shares to 183,705 shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 158,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,680 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold LKFN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.60 million for 13.78 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.