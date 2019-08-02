Ppl (PPL) Stock Value Declined While Moors & Cabot Trimmed Position by $617,117; As Medtronic Hldg (MDT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sandy Spring Bank Trimmed by $342,979 Its Holding

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Medtronic Hldg (MDT) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 3,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 18,971 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 22,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Medtronic Hldg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.39. About 2.31 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 2.62 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Investment Mgmt accumulated 81,142 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 0.02% or 1.81 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 870,029 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,932 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Amp Cap Limited invested in 321,410 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fin Security Inc owns 79,432 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.07% or 219,430 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt owns 466 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Yorktown And Rech owns 100,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 60,023 shares. 357,909 are held by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Verition Fund Llc holds 19,660 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 1.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Carroll Fincl Inc owns 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1,988 shares.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.25M for 13.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 93,973 shares to 180,100 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 56,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,980 are owned by Fiduciary Tru. Jnba Advsrs reported 41,945 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 99,357 shares. Stevens Lp holds 1.29% or 330,572 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Lc reported 26,723 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp has invested 0.4% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Old State Bank In owns 33,262 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 608,229 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Ls Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.83% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Payden And Rygel stated it has 1.42% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Freestone Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Dana Inv Advsr owns 41,361 shares. Sei Investments Communication invested in 0.32% or 1.04M shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,255 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.49% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.69 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,086 shares to 31,580 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2024 Corp Etf by 13,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU).

