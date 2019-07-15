Ppl (PPL) Stock Price Declined While Moors & Cabot Has Cut by $617,117 Its Holding; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Cut Holding in Rollins (ROL) by $457,765

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 11,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,531 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480,000, down from 22,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 274,492 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL)

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 2.18M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.42M for 42.74 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,762 shares to 33,957 shares, valued at $937,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 96,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.12M for 13.62 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 10,113 shares to 19,694 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 77,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

