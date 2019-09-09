Ppl (PPL) Stock Price Declined While Fulton Bank Increased Position; Chevron New (CVX) Position Has Boosted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 9,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 84,198 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 74,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 4.11M shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $119.27. About 3.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Boston Research Inc has invested 0.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Co, Indiana-based fund reported 6,601 shares. Penobscot Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,988 shares. Tcw Grp invested in 1.28M shares or 1.51% of the stock. Advsr Mngmt Ltd invested in 15,443 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation has invested 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Howland Cap Ltd Co has 75,616 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.45% or 63,168 shares in its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 49,606 were reported by First Interstate Bank. Bender Robert And Assocs has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,795 shares. Kepos LP reported 48,117 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc owns 981,732 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton holds 26,008 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,150 shares to 26,240 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,552 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na has invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Jnba Financial Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 89 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 8.66 million shares. 84,198 were reported by Fulton National Bank & Trust Na. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Chem Comml Bank stated it has 48,301 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Montag A & Incorporated owns 8,600 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 916,715 shares. Dubuque Bancorp holds 73 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii accumulated 0.11% or 44,945 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 8,649 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 29,739 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 336,124 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Mariner reported 0.01% stake.