Ppl (PPL) Stock Price Declined While Fulton Bank Has Boosted Its Position; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Suncor Energy (SU) Position by $1.16 Million; Stock Price Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 36,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.12M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 1.69 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 9,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,198 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 74,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 1.02 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) by 137,957 shares to 6.26M shares, valued at $20.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.15 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

