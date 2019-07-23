Ppl (PPL) Stake Held by Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc; International Business Machscom (IBM) Market Value Declined While Somerset Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.66 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 71.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 74,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,057 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 105,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 2.69M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $150.41. About 2.91 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,096 shares to 31,353 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,451 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in July – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PPL is named a Best Place to Work for people with disabilities for second straight year – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Corp: Safe Income From A Stalwart Utility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsr has 298,419 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 84,560 shares. Van Eck Associate reported 0% stake. Hussman Strategic Advsr stated it has 25,000 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 988,497 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited stated it has 11,504 shares. Mondrian Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Icon Advisers Inc reported 36,600 shares. Fragasso Group reported 94,436 shares. American Assets Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 70,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.17M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 80,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 90,612 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 174,657 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Inks Two New Cloud Deals With Microsoft and IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wealth Architects Ltd Co owns 6,251 shares. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 1.39% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Grimes And accumulated 31,388 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe owns 7,588 shares. Cleararc accumulated 13,707 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Fulton Retail Bank Na has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 4,517 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability holds 2,703 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). S&Co holds 14,644 shares. Cutter And Communication Brokerage Inc has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,337 shares. Strategic Inc holds 0.17% or 8,579 shares in its portfolio. Pecaut & holds 725 shares. Mraz Amerine And reported 0.31% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).