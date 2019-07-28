Ppl (PPL) Stake Held by Berkshire Asset Management Llc; Post Hldgs (POST) Share Value Rose While B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 17,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $112.45. About 403,693 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl (PPL) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 23,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 626,710 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89M, up from 602,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 3.52M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Sector Etf (XLE) by 5,277 shares to 7,434 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 9,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,618 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 10.92 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Amp Capital Limited holds 0.06% or 321,410 shares. Numerixs Investment Inc reported 95,200 shares. Ls Advsrs invested in 0.11% or 55,341 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank &, Iowa-based fund reported 73 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 31,381 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited stated it has 1.32M shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Llc invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Aimz Investment Advisors Lc owns 15,650 shares. Foundry Prns Llc invested 0.82% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.07% or 11,000 shares. Usca Ria Llc holds 107,279 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 922,083 shares. Roffman Miller Pa has invested 0.26% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 989,971 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 7,276 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Morgan Stanley reported 94,828 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma has 336,426 shares. Moreover, Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 18,456 shares. 9,222 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Tortoise Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 46 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Sei Investments holds 0.03% or 90,173 shares in its portfolio. Company Bancorporation holds 42,826 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 100 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% or 41,619 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Lc accumulated 6,532 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc holds 4,507 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,714 shares to 23,169 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 21.70% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.06 per share. POST’s profit will be $94.56M for 21.79 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. Another trade for 280 shares valued at $28,157 was bought by CALLISON EDWIN H. BROWN JAY W sold $240,374 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.