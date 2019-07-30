Ppl (PPL) Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $2.32 Million; Thomas White International LTD Raised Wns Holdings LTD Adr (WNS) Stake by $2.51 Million

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd Adr (WNS) by 374.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 47,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 12,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 102,540 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 71.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 74,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,057 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 105,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 4.06 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd Adr (RYKKY) by 8,472 shares to 54,556 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 8,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,976 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation.

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Riding On Policy And Consumer Behavioral Changes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Capri Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:CPRI) Earnings Grow In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

